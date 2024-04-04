Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $57.45

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.45, but opened at $59.24. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $58.52, with a volume of 35,247 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $669.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 76.30% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

