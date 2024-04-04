Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Kore Potash Price Performance
Shares of KP2 remained flat at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday. 5,923,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,747. Kore Potash has a 1-year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.55.
Kore Potash Company Profile
