Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Kore Potash Price Performance

Shares of KP2 remained flat at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday. 5,923,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,747. Kore Potash has a 1-year low of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.75 ($0.01). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.55.

Get Kore Potash alerts:

Kore Potash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. It holds a 97% interest in Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.