Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of -0.89.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
