Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Koss stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of -0.89.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Koss by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.