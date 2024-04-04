Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.40

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 35782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.94 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $3,932,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 388,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 194,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 189,970 shares during the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

