Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.54-6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.500-5.650 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 10.5 %

LW opened at $90.50 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.99.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2,541.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 286.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

