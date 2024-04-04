Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,252 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000.

NASDAQ:BSCR remained flat at $19.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 249,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

