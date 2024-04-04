Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,237 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000.

IBDR stock remained flat at $23.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 160,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,175. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

