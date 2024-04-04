Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,235 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.78% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XCEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $5,074,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.24. 102,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $312.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

