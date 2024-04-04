Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,126 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 1,656,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP remained flat at $20.43 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 414,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,256. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

