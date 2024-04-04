Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 926.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 331,251 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 166,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,620,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

IEMG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,725,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754,603. The firm has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.25. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

