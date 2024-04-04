Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $185.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,081,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average is $209.15. The stock has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

