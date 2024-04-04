Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $499.00. The stock had a trading volume of 671,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,312. The company has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $521.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

