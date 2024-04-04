Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $248.09. The stock had a trading volume of 362,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,879. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $263.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day moving average of $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.33%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.38.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

