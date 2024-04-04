Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $91.66. 972,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,993. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.46. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

