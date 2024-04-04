Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 182.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,327 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average of $146.69. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.