Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,272 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCI. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

BCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 179,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.