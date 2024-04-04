Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,341,000 after buying an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,746,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,562. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.