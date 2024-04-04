Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.41. 227,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

