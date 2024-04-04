Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.69. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

