Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000.

VBK stock opened at $255.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.06 and its 200-day moving average is $230.92. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

