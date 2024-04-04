Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up 5.1% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,064,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $137.21 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $142.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a 200 day moving average of $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

