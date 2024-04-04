Leerink Partnrs Comments on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH opened at $110.93 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

