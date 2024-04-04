Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for McKesson in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $27.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $27.69. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $27.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $35.00 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $39.18 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $44.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MCK opened at $540.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.95 and its 200-day moving average is $479.18. McKesson has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $541.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,140,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,233,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,929,000 after buying an additional 775,480 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

