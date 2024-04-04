Legacy Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $97.13. 3,992,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

