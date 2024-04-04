Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 17,013 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $26,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,229,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,975,000 after acquiring an additional 507,613 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,090,000 after acquiring an additional 322,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,389,000 after acquiring an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,960. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

