Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Up 47.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) rose 47.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 469,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 704% from the average daily volume of 58,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Legend Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.