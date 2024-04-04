Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE LEVI traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,510,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,442. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

