Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.170-1.270 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE LEVI traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,903,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,712 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Further Reading

