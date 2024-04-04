Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,732,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,873,328 shares.The stock last traded at $19.16 and had previously closed at $20.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,712 shares of company stock worth $2,965,985. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

