Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 17,194,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,874,844. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

