Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 534,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,093,000 after buying an additional 347,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,470,000 after buying an additional 326,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,104,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $299.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,008. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $231.02 and a 52-week high of $300.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $289.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.09.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.