Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $280,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 65.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 802,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 316,438 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 196,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,428,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,866,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of PFFD traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

