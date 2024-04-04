Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 964 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,281,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $73.56. 307,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

