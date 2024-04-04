Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 489 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGV stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,662. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $119.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

