Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJAN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,690 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.08.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

