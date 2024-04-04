Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,877.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $989,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 949,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,877.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,783 in the last three months. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 229,400 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 51.3% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 3,405,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,230 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 66,168 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

