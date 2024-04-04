Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Gap Up to $74.73

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.73, but opened at $78.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $78.29, with a volume of 19,654 shares changing hands.

LGND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.55. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,021,000 after buying an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

