Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $115.35

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $115.35, but opened at $112.55. Lindsay shares last traded at $118.19, with a volume of 23,399 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Lindsay Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.90.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lindsay

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

