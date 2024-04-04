Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.39

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $20.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,030,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,008,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00589673 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
