Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.39

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.43 million and approximately $20.39 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,030,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,008,637.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00589673 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

