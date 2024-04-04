LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 2.5%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.69. 1,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 26,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 288.11%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LiveWire Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in LiveWire Group by 904.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

