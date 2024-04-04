Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0576 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance
Shares of Localiza Rent a Car stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58. Localiza Rent a Car has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.32.
About Localiza Rent a Car
