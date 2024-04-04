Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOGI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.86.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOGI

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.45 on Thursday, hitting $88.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,241. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.74. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $96.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Logitech International news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 23,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $2,198,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 347.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 98,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 76,130 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.