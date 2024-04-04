Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.41 and last traded at $19.24. Approximately 40,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,466,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.
LBPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
