Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $258.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.33.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $240.71 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.79 and its 200 day moving average is $216.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

