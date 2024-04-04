LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.25.
About LuxUrban Hotels
