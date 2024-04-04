LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP) to Issue $0.27 Monthly Dividend

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2708 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUXHP opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.98. LuxUrban Hotels has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington DC, Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc in November 2022.

