LVZ Inc. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $10.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $437.09. The company had a trading volume of 503,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $431.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.89. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $329.46 and a one year high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.