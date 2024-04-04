LVZ Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $220,000.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
FNOV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 67,215 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $426.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.
