LVZ Inc. Takes $218,000 Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

FNOV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.57. 67,215 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a market cap of $426.52 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.