Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:M opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.49%.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In other Macy’s news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,108,922.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $60,656.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,436 shares in the company, valued at $437,937.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,424 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

