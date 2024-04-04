Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Announces $0.24 Monthly Dividend

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 74.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.29. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAIN. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

View Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3,563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.