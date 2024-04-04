MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MMD opened at $16.14 on Thursday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $17.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $593,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

